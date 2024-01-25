Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kinneil Bowling & Social Club, originally set up as a miners’ club, will no longer be for members only, Falkirk Council’s licensing board agreed on Wednesday.

The board granted its application to shed its status as a members’ club – which means the venue now has much more flexibility to be used for a range of events.

Solicitor Stephen McGowan said the changes simply meant the licence is now “up-to-date and fit for purpose”.

He told the board: “There is a lot of change in this application, but I want to be clear to you all that Kinneil Bowling & Social Club will still be Kinneil Bowling & Social Club.

“The heart of this premises – the people that work there, the members, the committee – none of that will change and all of the people who work hard to try and preserve the premises will still be there.

“But the amended licence will give them that bit of freedom and flexibility to futureproof it and make sure that the club can be there for another 100 years.”

Mr McGowan told the board that the club has a proud history.

But, he added: “Times change and small members clubs – bowling clubs, social clubs – like this one do have to strive to adapt”.

He said that he had represented dozens of clubs in a similar situation across the whole country where it had been essential to modernise.

And he stressed the need for change had become “particularly acute post-covid”, the impact of which meant that the club is now surviving on a “month to month basis”.

“The club needs to find new ways to make itself attractive and useful in order to survive,” Mr McGowan told the board.

Removing the Section 125 status means the premises can trade without restrictions around members and guests being signed in.

Other changes were made including simplifying access for children so they can attend functions, including children’s parties.