They also say they are an eyesore on the way to one of the district’s top tourist attractions, Callendar House.

Despite the concerns of elderly residents, Falkirk Council says they are so “comfortable that the bins at Symon Tower do not pose any significant safety concerns” that they now intend to build railings to keep them permanently in place.

The tower is one of a row of high flats in Falkirk’s Callendar Park, which has mainly elderly residents.

Residents say the bins on the street are an eyesore but more importantly, a safety hazard. Pic: Michael Gillen

Jim Malcolm, secretary of its tenants and residents organisation, says many residents have complained that the huge containers make it very difficult to see cars approaching as residents turn out of the car park onto the road.

Another resident, who did not want to be named, said: “Someone is going to get killed. You just can’t see round the bins when you are moving out on to the road so you have to go quite far out and it’s just really dangerous.”

The bins were moved round the front of the building when its cladding was replaced and work was done on the ground floor of the tower.

At the time, residents thought the move was temporary but since then the bins have stayed at the front.

The council plan to erect fencing to keep the bins from rolling on to the road. Pic: Michael Gillen

Mr Malcolm says they are not only a hazard, they are also an eyesore on the road that leads to one of Falkirk’s most prominent tourist attractions, Callendar House.

“What a sight for the tourists – welcome to Falkirk,” he said.

“They are also right beside a row of benches which are where quite a few of us like to sit and pass the time of day.”

The giant bins have caused other problems too in the recent high winds when they damaged several cars, which is why the council is now installing railings to keep them in place.

Mr Malcolm cannot understand why they can’t just be returned to the back of the building where they originally were and where there is still plenty of space.

“To be honest, it’s been a problem for years but we have seen a few near misses recently and people are genuinely worried there will be an accident.

“We’ve been told it’s because the bin men will have to bump them down the kerb, but to be honest they do that anyway.”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “We have conducted an inspection of the area in question and are comfortable that the bins do not pose any significant safety concerns.