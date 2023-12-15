Plans to close the district’s only dry ski facility are on a slippery slope, according to those who have vowed to safe the centre.

Supporters fighting to save Falkirk’s only dry ski slope say “closure simply isn’t an option” as they announce plans to save it for future generations.

Polmonthill Snowsports Club says it is in discussions with Falkirk Council regarding a potential Community Asset Transfer (CAT) for Polmont Snowsports Centre.

Julia Miller, secretary of Polmonthill Snowsports Club says: “The idea of the closure of such a well-used facility is totally unacceptable.

Supporters have vowed to safeguard the future of Polmonthill ski slope. Pic: Michael Gillen

“Through the club and the centre, we offer lessons for all levels from absolute beginners through to race training for hundreds of young people throughout Falkirk, West Lothian and central Scotland.

“Every week schools use the slopes to help beginners learn basic turns and we have budding racers as young as six, right up to some of our young coaches who train with the national team.

“A number of our teenage skiers are about to embark on the Snowsport Scotland Instructor Pathway. Closure simply isn’t an option.”

Falkirk Council announced earlier this year that the dry ski slope will either close or transfer out of council ownership by 2025, as part of a review affecting over 100 facilities across the district.

Those fighting to save the centre say it is a vital facility for hundreds of youngsters and adults. Pic: Michael Gillen

In response to the threat of closure, a group of supporters who regularly use the club have been exploring the possibility of a Community Asset Transfer.

The move would allow the local community to take control of the running of the slope – which has just celebrated its 50th year – and ensure its continued operation.

Supporters say that the centre is vital as it provides opportunities for people of all backgrounds, ages and abilities at affordable prices.

The centre boasts a 100m long artificial ski slope and a 20m nursery slope. Both slopes are floodlit and offer year round, all-weather skiing and snowboarding.

Located in central Scotland, close to Falkirk and Linlithgow, they believe that that without it, skiing and snowboarding would be out of reach for many.

A dedicated working group has now been established, consisting of parents and supporters who are committed to the future of Polmonthill.

To secure the future of the dry ski slope, they will have to set up as a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation (SCIO) and develop a comprehensive business plan.

Julia said: “After much research into the various options available to us and understanding the ways that other ski centres run, such as those at Newmilns in East Ayrshire, we are now pursuing a Community Asset Transfer.

“It’s going to be a lot of hard work but it will be worth it if we can ensure the continued operation of the facility for generations to come.”

The working group is now inviting any community members, stakeholders, and individuals who have an interest in the future of Polmonthill Snowsports Centre to get involved.