At next Tuesday’s meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive they will be asked to agree to the appointment of international infrastructure group Balfour Beatty to deliver the construction phase of the transformative project.

If granted, then work will begin over the summer to widen carriageways, build major crossing points, and provide the road changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said this work will “pave the way for the new Gateway Development, which will feature a vibrant mix of retail, leisure, residential and business facilities”.

The work will take place at Westfield as part of the A9/A904 improvements

The scheme would be the largest and most significant infrastructure investment under Falkirk Council's innovative Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) programme. The project will also utilise £14 million from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Funding to deliver improved connectivity and accessibility, unlock underutilised land for development, and provide a substantial boost to economic growth and active travel choices.

The council has already worked with Balfour Beatty during the early planning stages, where it said they gained invaluable knowledge about construction approaches and a clearer understanding of project costs that will help ensure the effective and efficient delivery of the work.

Balfour Beatty has also collaborated with the Council’s procurement team and employment training unit to help develop wider community benefits that will be realised once the £40 million construction contract is awarded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By seeking to continue to work with the international civil engineering and construction firm, the council said it would give continuity and robust performance monitoring.

Malcolm Bennie, director of place services, said: "Approval to appoint the contractor would allow us to take another significant step forward in the delivery of the Westfield A9/A904 works. This is an exciting opportunity to make a substantial investment in our infrastructure that will unlock significant development at the Gateway, deliver jobs, improve road capacity and delivery significant active travel improvements.