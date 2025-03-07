Falkirk Council asked to agree £1 annual rent for Bo'ness Walled Garden

Councillors will be asked to grant a 20 year lease to a sustainable company with an annual rent of £1.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sustainable Thinking Scotland (STS) is a community interest company set up in 2016.

Since 2017 it has operated out of the Walled Garden at Kinneil Estate in Bo’ness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with its lease coming to an end, a report to next week’s executive committee of Falkirk Council highlights that it is struggling to obtain long-term funding without a long-term lease in place.

Harvesting some tomatoes at the Bountiful Bo'ness event hosted by Sustainable Thinking Scotland last autumn. Pic: Scott Louden

If councillors agree to the 20-year community benefit lease, it will secure the site for community food production, environmental projects, and social initiatives.

STS has already established key projects, including a foodbank farm, a solar-powered community hub, and a green waste recycling programme.

Those involved say that, if approved, the lease would allow them to increase food production by 10 per cent annually; create more volunteering and job opportunities; and expand training and sustainability education programmes for the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Kettrick, head of investment, assets and climate, said: “This proposed lease supports Sustainable Thinking Scotland’s valuable work in the community.

“By securing long-term tenure, they could attract more investment, increase food production, and continue their important environmental and social projects, which benefit both local people and the wider area.

“The lease would also contribute to our Net Zero targets by supporting carbon reduction efforts through biochar production, renewable energy use, and sustainable food growing.

“Additionally, the site could be used for environmental education, helping local schools and community groups learn about sustainability and climate adaptation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is now for councillors to consider the report and decide if this is the best option for the walled garden.”

A 2019 public consultation showed strong community backing for STS, particularly for its work in: providing fresh food to food banks; supporting mental health through green spaces; and delivering environmental projects that benefit the wider area.

STS has also partnered with Falkirk Council’s long-term unemployed programme, offering job training and employment opportunities in sustainability-focused industries.

An assessment by Falkirk Council officers concluded that the community benefits outweigh the potential loss of market rent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report concludes a long-term lease could also help STS attract funding from organisations such as the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Esmee Fairbairn Foundation, allowing further site improvements and project expansion.