Falkirk Council: Around £40m to be spent improving 11,000 council homes
Councillors have agreed to spend almost £40 million to improve around 11,000 Falkirk Council homes next year.
Last Thursday, members agreed that the refurbishment work should go-ahead during 2023/24.
They have earmarked £28.5 million for re-roofing, kitchen and bathroom upgrades, electrical safety checks and a replacement programme for doors and windows.
A further £6.5 million will continue the ongoing programme of heating system upgrades to around 1100 council homes and more cost effective and efficient heating systems for tenants in off-gas areas will be installed. Another £1.5 million was approved for external wall insulation for Glenfuir Court.
The local authority will also spend £3 million on estate improvements for fencing, wall and path upgrades to improve communities.
They also agreed that over the next five years a further 555 new affordable social housing will be built at a cost of £96 million.
Council house rents will also increase by 2 per cent for 2023/24. This means an average increase of £1.47 taking the average weekly rent to £74.82.
A council spokesperson said: “This increase continues to follow the feedback from consultation with tenants in 2020, where it showed a 2 per cent increase per year for 2021/22 – 2023/24 was their preferred option.
"Tenants will be asked for their views on rent setting for future years when further consultation is carried out towards the end of this year.”