Last Thursday, members agreed that the refurbishment work should go-ahead during 2023/24.

They have earmarked £28.5 million for re-roofing, kitchen and bathroom upgrades, electrical safety checks and a replacement programme for doors and windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further £6.5 million will continue the ongoing programme of heating system upgrades to around 1100 council homes and more cost effective and efficient heating systems for tenants in off-gas areas will be installed. Another £1.5 million was approved for external wall insulation for Glenfuir Court.

Falkirk Council has plans to build around 550 new social homes in the coming years

The local authority will also spend £3 million on estate improvements for fencing, wall and path upgrades to improve communities.

They also agreed that over the next five years a further 555 new affordable social housing will be built at a cost of £96 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council house rents will also increase by 2 per cent for 2023/24. This means an average increase of £1.47 taking the average weekly rent to £74.82.

A council spokesperson said: “This increase continues to follow the feedback from consultation with tenants in 2020, where it showed a 2 per cent increase per year for 2021/22 – 2023/24 was their preferred option.