Last year, councillors agreed to introduce a charge for the bins used for recycling garden waste like leaves, grass and small branches. People will need to apply for a permit costing £25 for each brown bin they wish emptied.

The new charge comes into effect on April 1 this year and permits can now be purchased through MyFalkirk or by calling the contact centre on 01324 506070. Those on means tested reduced Council Tax will pay £112.50.

Brown bin permits are now available

Garden waste will be collected every four weeks between April 2023 and November 2023 before moving to an on demand service from December 2023 to March 2024.

The council said it now brings them into line with other Scottish local authorities including Stirling, Clackmannanshire and Edinburgh, who all currently charge for garden waste collections.

Councillor Iain Sinclair, portfolio holder for climate, said: “The optional garden waste permit means we can continue to provide this service to Falkirk residents at a time of extreme financial pressures for local authorities. If you’re not generating much garden waste and you don’t want to buy a permit, there is the option of dropping it off at our recycling centres or composting at home.”

Douglas Gardiner, Falkirk Council's head of environment and operations, said: “Collecting garden waste is not a statutory service, and a number of neighbouring Scottish councils have introduced a garden waste permit in recent years, including Stirling, Clackmannanshire and Perth & Kinross.

“The new permit system is part of the transformation to our waste service that will operate similarly to permit schemes which work well across Scotland.”

The council warned without a permit bins will not be emptied. When you order a permit, you will be sent a sticker to put on the back of your brown bin under the handles.

Permits are not transferable – they’re registered to the house and not the resident.