Labour group leader, Councillor Anne Hannah, submitted a motion to Falkirk Council, asking them to look at the issue, before the news broke that McGill’s had taken over from First Bus.

She made clear that her criticism was not of McGill’s and she hoped that the new company was going to “make good on the promises they are making in improving and greening the bus services”.

But she said that a reliable, efficient bus service is absolutely vital to many people needing to get to work or hospital appointments and urged the council to look at all possible ways of making improvements.

Falkirk Council has agreed to look at how bus services can be improved

Ms Hannah told the meeting that she was not asking for Falkirk Council to immediately set up and run a bus company but hoped there would be collaboration with lots of people, including private operators.

“This is not about immediately saying lets go and spend lots of money buying a bus company – I’m not that naive” she said. “What I’m saying is that given we all agree we want better bus services, we want officers to investigate all the different options there are.”

Those options include looking at demand responsive transport in more rural areas, rather than running large, often empty buses.

She was backed by Labour colleagues including Councilor Euan Stainbank who said it would tie in with the Scottish Government’s free bus travel for those under 22. “If we do have a bus service that inspires younger people to use public transport that will have clear climate change benefits as well as putting our town centre in a more sustainable position.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Robert Spears said he would welcome a report but it would need “joined up thinking” to really serve communities. He said: “It’s one thing giving free transport to under-22s, but you need to give them transport to go on.”

SNP spokesperson Paul Garner said that his group was “mostly agreeable” to the Labour motion. But he added that it had to be set in context of a decline over decades in the district’s public transport.

He dismissed the idea of Falkirk being able to set up its own bus company but said the SNP did have a manifesto commitment to “explore options with neighbouring authorities in relation to transport and our net zero ambitions”.

Councillor Garner said that the administration is already exploring options such as demand responsive transport in rural areas and a report is due later this year, adding: “Every member, new and returning, has had complaints about First Bus – services cancelled, buses late or not arriving at all, below standard and ageing fleet etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The company has now been taken over by McGill’s and the significant issues cannot be rectified over night, so we should give McGill’s the opportunity to prove that they can provide a service that is not only reliable but is adaptable, sustainable and will enhance the connectivity between our communities. This must be backed up by investment that will provide a cleaner, greener fleet.”