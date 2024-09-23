Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The heart of Falkirk town centre is to be closed for four nights to allow demolition work to continue safely.

To allow the work to demolish Callendar Square to progress, the east end of the High Street will be shut off to pedestrians and traffic for four consecutive Saturday nights.

Beginning this Saturday, September 28 and finishing on October 19, the area will be closed off from 8pm to 8am on Sunday.

The demolition work is being undertaken by David Morton Ltd on behalf of Falkirk Council as part of a project that will see Falkirk's new town hall built on the cleared site.

Council Leader Cecil Meiklejohn, centre, and Deputy Leader Paul Garner, back left, visit the demolition site with council officers and representatives from David Morton Ltd. Pic: Falkirk Council

As an anchor project in the council’s town centre masterplan, the new town hall will support the regeneration of the high street and attract inward investment that will benefit the whole area.

Currently, work is focused on the demolition of the Callendar Riggs side of the former shopping centre. Once completed, the demolition will shift to the section of the building that sits on Falkirk High Street.

Two closure points will be set up on the east end of the High Street during these periods, and a diversion route put in place. The closure area and diversion route are pictured below.

During the closures, David Morton Ltd will have banksmen present at both ends of the closure area to guide pedestrians and ensure safe access to properties.

A map showing the area to be closed off and the diversion route. Pic: Contributed

Emergency services will have full access to the area during the closures.

Since work to demolish the former shopping centre and Antonine Hotel started in April, much has been achieved, including the removal of the link bridge between the centre and car park, clearance of all asbestos, and 25 per cent of the main buildings.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, said: "The demolition of Callendar Square and the Antonine Hotel marks a significant moment for the future of Falkirk’s town centre. The new town hall is central to our vision for a vibrant and thriving High Street, and while these closures may cause temporary disruption, they are crucial to ensuring the safe completion of this phase of work. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of residents and businesses as we move forward with this ambitious project."

Find out more about the project’s progress at the Falkirk BID Office on 104 High Street, Falkirk Library on Hope Street, and online through the council’s website.

The new town hall is due to be completed by November 2027.