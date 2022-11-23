Dr Juliet Graham and Jann Fairley, of the school’s Parent Council, say they are fully supported by other parents at the school and many members of the community. “Closing the school will have an impact on the whole community,” said Jann.

They also strongly believe their children are getting an excellent education in a safe, caring environment and they don’t want that to change.

Discussions on the future of the school, which has just eight pupils and one teacher, began last week when Falkirk Council’s education, children and young people’s executive agreed to begin a consultation.

Blackness mums speak out against school being mothballed - Dr Julie Graham and Jann Fairley

But Juliet and Jann were dismayed that the report focused on the downside of being educated in such a small school. Members were told that being in a larger school gives children broader experiences and a better chance to socialise, while it also makes it easier for pupils to transition to high school.

But the Blackness mums feel that the report given to councillors was “completely unbalanced and factually incorrect”. “The paper they presented was telling me that my child was not socialising with other children – but they know nothing about our children and the opportunities they have.” said Jann.

Juliet added that “they are not looking at the children as individuals”. “We know our children best and we can make a decision about what works best for them,” she said.

Juliet, whose daughter has quite severe ADHD, lives in Bo’ness and chooses to send her child to the small school where she is doing well. She worries about bullying in a larger school – something they doesn’t happen in the small Blackness school.

Watching the meeting, which was held online last week, they were also appalled when councillors were wrongly informed that Blackness Parent Council did not exist.They say the parent council is very active, holding lots of well-supported fundraisers to pay for extras such as trips to the pantomime and Almond Valley in Livingston.

“Their motto is ‘getting it right for every child’ – well, lets start by getting it right for these eight children!” said Juliet. Crucially, they say, several more children from the catchment area are due to start at the school over the next few years. That would take the school roll back over ten – the point at which Falkirk Council considers mothballing schools.

Jann said: “The information that the councillors were given at that meeting last week was wrong, as Falkirk Council would know if they had looked at the recent census.”

She also points out the number of large housing developments that are being built in Bo’ness, within easy distance of Blackness. Rather than a petition, the campaigners have asked people to submit personal statements showing their support as they believe this will have more impact. These should be received by December 12. The campaigners also have a Facebook page ‘Save Blackness Primary School’ where people can find out about the campaign and show support.

A council report said the school only had one class operting, and education chiefs believe that children will have better opportunities to learn in a larger school. Mothballing means that the school will be temporarily closed but demand for places will be reviewed at least once a year.

If the school is mothballed, pupils would attend Grange Primary instead, which already shares a headteacher with Blackness. Any change would start from August 2023.

