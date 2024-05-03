Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The local authority made the announcement last night on social media and said the reason was “due to concerns for staff welfare”.

However, the move has angered the local community who were already unhappy about losing their sports complex.

The council had initially announced in February the closure date would be May 3 and only two days ago put out a press statement confirming the date.

In March many members of the community held a protest over the plan to close Bo'ness Recreation Centre. Pic: Alan Murray

However, shortly before 10pm last night it posted on Facebook: “Bo’ness Recreation Centre is now closed.

"The venue has closed one day earlier due to concerns for staff welfare.

“We thank you for your support and please see a selection of photos from some of our classes at the venue this week.

“With a fitness class programme starting in Bo’ness Town Hall from Monday, May 6 and options available for casual swimming and hall and court hire at Bo’ness Academy, we hope to welcome you soon at either of these locations or one of our other sport and leisure facilities within the council area.”

The community had hoped to safe the centre after last December it appeared to have a stay of execution as the council agreed its closure would not be until April 2025 in the hope a new owner could be found.

But earlier this year a council-commissioned report had revealed serious defects that would mean a repair bill of more than £4 million and the building being shut for many months to make it safe.

The decision was then taken to close it today (Friday) until last night’s unexpected announcement.

Comments on Facebook showed the community’s anger at the decision with one woman stating: “What concerns for staff? We have utmost respect for the staff.”

While another said: “The only thing the people of Bo'ness would be doing is gracefully clapping for the staff to show our absolute appreciation for everything they have done and provided for us and our kids over the years.”

Another comment said: “The town had nothing but admiration for the folks working there. The council wants to avoid more bad PR, more likely.”