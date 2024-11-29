Falkirk Council agrees to transfer three halls and ski centre to community - but not Hallglen Sports Hall

Three Falkirk community halls and a snowsports centre took a huge step towards community ownership on Thursday.

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive agreed that Limerigg Community Hall, Bainsford Community Hall, Brightons Community Hall, and Polmonthill Snowsports Centre can go ahead with community asset transfers, which will be complete within six months.

However, more details are needed on plans to take over Hallglen Sports Hall before a decision is made.

It is the latest stage in the council’s Strategic Property Review, which initially proposed closing or transferring ownership of more than 130 buildings, in a bid to reduce the number that are in “poor and ageing condition, not energy efficient, expensive to run and underutilised”.

Bainsford Community Hall committee: Harry Johnston, Joanne Fox and Joan Sutherland. Picture: Contributed

Today’s agreement means the groups have up to six months to request to acquire the property formally.

In the meantime, the volunteers have already taken on responsibility for their premises through a ‘repair and insurance licence’.

The executive was told that the groups involved had all put forward strong business cases and the council is satisfied that the centres will all be in good hands.

Limerigg Action Group will take on permanent ownership of their local hall for £1; Bainsford Community Hall will take on a 25-year lease for £1 a year; and Brightons Village Community Hall SCIO will also lease their hall for 20 years at £1 a year.

Polmonthill Snowsports Centre will be in community hands. Pic: Scott Louden

It was also agreed that the groups should receive grants from Falkirk Council’s enablement fund to help with work to bring the buildings up to standard: Brightons will get £106,490; Limerigg £123,875; and Bainsford £78,960.

Polmonthill Community Snowsports Centre will take on full ownership of the dry ski slope, just outside Polmont, and it will get £202,274 from the enabling fund to help towards work needed on the premises.

The group will also have the right to use the car park which is shared with Grangemouth Golf Club.

The group has been running the snowsports centre since October 1, when Falkirk Council withdrew its staff and transferred the responsibility for maintenance to the new group.

Mr Kettrick told the meeting that all of the groups are properly constituted with a board of trustees.

In Polmonthill, he said the group’s business plan was good “with a clear recognition that radical change is needed to be made to the previous management arrangements for the operation to be a success”.

“The board of trustees do have significant experience in the sector, given this is a fairly unique asset, and can bring their professional skills which will be invaluable in running the facility.”

Falkirk North councillor Iain Sinclair particularly welcomed the news that Bainsford Community Hall was to get a CAT, but he noted that “it had taken a very long period of time to get to this stage” and asked for assurances it is now more straightforward.

Mr Kettrick agreed that in the past the process had been “reactive” but the property review meant the council is now promoting asset transfer and actively supporting groups.

The result, he said, is that is “as streamlined as it can be”.

He said: “It is still a difficult and challenging process at times but with everybody’s good will and spirit we are starting to see the fruits and this is one of those moments when we are evidencing that.”

Councillor Gary Bouse said it was “impressive”, the money Bainsford had raised from other sources to support the work upgrading the hall.

“It’s a great example of how communities can raise money for their projects,” he said.

Another hall a community group hopes to take over is the former Hallglen Sports Hall, which is not part of the SPR as it closed five years ago when its heating failed.

Members heard that representations have been made that “raise some issues” and more information will be needed to make a decision but it is hoped this will be done by December or January.