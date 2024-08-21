Falkirk Council agree family can build house on land that used to be play area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family has been given planning permission in principle to build a house on land they had owned for years without realising.

Members of Falkirk Council’s planning committee overruled planning officials’ concerns that the small plot – to the south east of 39 Laxdale Drive, Head of Muir – was not big enough to build a house on.

Members heard that the land – which has never been council-owned – was used as a children’s play area for many years and had long been regarded by the community as open ground.

However, in 2018, the occupants of the house beside it were made aware that it is actually in their ownership.

A small plot of land at Laxdale Drive Denny now has planning permission to build a house. Picture: Google Maps.

While the owners have already been granted permission to transform it into garden ground, Mr B. Cuthell has now applied to build a single-storey, one-bedroom house on it.

Planning officers recommended refusal, saying they had particular concerns that the plot was too small to guarantee privacy.

Local councillor Brian McCabe, who is not a member of the committee, was given permission to speak to and show members 3D plans he had created to illustrate a building could work.

He stressed that his ideas were not part of the planning application but said they showed “there are design solutions there”.

His design showed windows at 45 degree angle to prevent looking into any other property.

“Given the need for housing, we should be trying to maximise the opportunities that become available,” he said.

Mr McCabe also corrected the officers’ report which stated the applicants had bought the site in 2018.

He said: “That’s inaccurate. The applicants did not purchase the site – they have always had it within their ownership.”

He was unable to explain how the land had come to be regarded as open ground or who had installed the play equipment there, but he said there was no doubt about the ownership.

“I don’t think anyone is able to explain the history of it but the Land Registry of Scotland shows it is their land,” he told the committee.

Mr McCabe said that there seemed to have been some dispute with neighbours about who should be maintaining the land and when Mr and Mrs Cuthell did some investigating “they did in fact find it came within their curtilage”.

Members agreed that permission should be granted in principle, which would give the applicant a chance to provide more detailed designs that would be approved at the next stage, if acceptable.