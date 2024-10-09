Falkirk Council agree canalside bistro can become holiday cottages
Planning officers have already recommended that the change of use for Bridge 49, between Falkirk and Linlithgow, should be allowed to go ahead.
But that could not happen until Falkirk Council’s planning committee agreed to end a legal agreement attached to the property.
The bistro – on the the banks of the Union Canal, close to Muiravonside Country Park and the Avon Aqueduct – opened in May 2013.
At the time, planning consent was granted on condition that the bistro, the manager’s house and three holiday cottages – which were never built – were regarded as “a package”.
Today (Wednesday), owners Mr and Mrs Maloney addressed the committee to explain that increased competition and rising prices meant that the bistro was almost at the point of making a loss.
Mr Maloney said: “There’s nothing sinister about what we are trying to achieve here – we’re hospitality people, always have been, always will be.
“As far as the bistro is concerned, 11 years ago it seemed like a fantastic idea and at first it was okay.
“It didn’t really make money but it didn’t get us into financial difficulty.
“It kind of lost its way leading up to Covid.
“Covid was a disaster to be perfectly honest – the other side of Covid, it just didn’t come back.”
Mr Maloney said that the £1 million refurbishment of the Bridge Inn took away a lot of business as did the opening of a new cafe in Muiravonside Country Park.
With hospitality in general finding times tough, Mr Maloney said they were in a situation where their turnover was decreasing all the time while “costs were rocketing”.
He said: “Jane has run the business for 11 years and has thoroughly enjoyed doing so, looking after the business and serving the customers.
“To be quite honest, she enjoys her work. But it’s not making a penny.”
Planning officers confirmed that there was “no merit” in maintaining the agreement and recommended it should be ended.
Members heard that imposing restrictions on rural housing has historically been used but national advice is now that such conditions are very rarely appropriate.
Councillor Gordon Forrest said he was very sorry to see the bistro close as it had always been a favourite of his but he understood the couple’s predicament.
Members agreed unanimously to end the legal agreement which means the application for change of use can now be approved.
