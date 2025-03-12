Falkirk Council again delay decision on town centre flats

Plans to create six flats in a distinctive B listed building in Falkirk town centre have been delayed to allow councillors to see the project for themselves and get more information.

The Falkirk landmark, which sits at one end of the High Street and Newmarket Street, was built in 1879 as premises for The Royal Banks, then used as offices for lawyers.

Members of Falkirk Council’s planning committee heard that the upper floors have been empty for many years and applicant John Fotheringham is seeking permission to convert them into six flats.

Planning officers told the meeting that they were generally supportive of projects to convert buildings into housing but they felt there was too much information missing from the application to be able to recommend approval.

The upper floors of the landmark building are earmarked for six flats. Pic: Michael Gillen

Mr Fotheringham said he had undertaken work to save the building after previous developers decided it was to expensive and difficult to modernise.

But members heard that more information was needed about whether creating six flats is necessary in order for the project to be financially viable and whether internal doors could be saved to maintain the look of the grand staircase inside.

More information has also been requested on how fire safety measures will be introduced into the historic building.

The developer did question why this information had not been requested earlier to allow a decision to be made.

Provost Robert Bissett, who visited the building when the conversion was first proposed in November 2022, excused himself from the debate and will not take part in any decision-making.