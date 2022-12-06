Falkirk Council: 133 facilities will close or be transferred in bid to save money

Bo'ness Recreation Centre is just one of 133 properties affected by Falkirk Council's strategic properties review.

Those affected by the council’s strategic property review include Bo’ness Recreation Centre, Polmont Ski Centre, Stenhousemuir Gym and Carron Gymnastics Centre as well as all of the district’s community centres and sports pavilions. SNP and Conservative members of Falkirk Council’s executive committee, agreed the proposal in principle at a meeting on Tuesday. Communities will now be asked for their views on how the buildings could be transferred before any final decisions on individual buildings are made.

The SNP administration said the council simply cannot afford to maintain as many properties as it currently owns, with the 133 affected properties making up just 15 per cent of council-owned property. The council leader, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, said: “We have too much property – it’s expensive, in poor condition, under-utilised, not energy efficient and not fit for modern service delivery.”

She said that over a sustained period of time there had been a lack of investment in the estate and repairs and maintenance required now to bring it up to scratch would be around £200 million. “We cannot allow to continue further delay and rising costs,” she told the meeting.

The council says it simply cannot afford the level of subsidy that its leisure facilities get – almost double the Scottish average, according to benchmarking figures. And given the £69 million gap it is facing over the next four years “we have run out of options”, she said.

The Labour group tried to argue that such a big decision, which would affect every single ward, should be taken at a full council meeting, when all councillors could have their say. They were backed by Independent councillor Robert Spears but that was not enough and the debate went ahead.

Conservative councillors agreed to accept the administration’s proposals, saying it was time to be “pragmatic”. However, they did insist that Bo’ness and Grangemouth town halls and Larbert’s Dobbie Hall should be recognised for playing “a core function in serving and strengthening our communities”.

Speaking after the vote, Councillor James Bundy, economic development spokesperson for the Falkirk Conservatives, said: “Due to the difficult decision the council are in – caused by local government cuts by the SNP Government at Holyrood – councillors must make difficult decisions to create a financially stable council. But financial sustainability cannot undermine our key strategic aims; it must support our key strategic aims. Our amendment ensures that the council maintains the right balance of seeking financial sustainability and serving and strengthening our communities.”

The council hopes the most wanted facilities will transfer to community ownership, following the example of places like Woodlands Games Hall, Grangemouth Golf Club and Denny Men’s Shed. Several community halls are also in the process of being transferred with Westfield and Tamfourhill already having done so.

The council acknowledges, however, that progress has been slow and communities will need much more support and financial help to take over facilities.

Members agreed that there should be a pot of £6 million set aside to help communities take over facilities, which could be used to invest in improvements such as roof repairs, boiler replacement and solar panel installation.

The Labour group leader, Councillor Anne Hannah, disputed that there had been extensive community consultation, saying it took place when the country was in lockdown and was online only. But she was told that the consultation had been extensive and communities had made their views clear, such as that they wanted to see libraries protected.

The changes will happen in three phases between now and April 2026.

