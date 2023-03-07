Members of staff joined chief executive Kenneth Lawrie and Provost Robert Bissett at a ceremony in Falkirk Stadium to mark their 25-year and 40-year work anniversaries. Each employee received a certificate and gift card for their work over the years.

Awards were presented to employees across a range of departments. In children’s services there were 56 staff members who had completed 25 years and two with 40 years of service; in place services there wre 16 with 25 year awards and five receiving 40 year awards; social work adult services saw 17 presented with 25 year certificates and one person received a 40 year award; and in transformation, communities & corporate servicees there were ten who received 25 year awards and nine with 40 year awards.