Falkirk Council: 116 members of staff receive awards for 3155 years of service
Employees of Falkirk Council marked a remarkable 3000-plus years of service at a recent awards ceremony.
The local authority recognised 116 members of staff for their “outstanding long service to local communities as employees of Falkirk Council”.
Members of staff joined chief executive Kenneth Lawrie and Provost Robert Bissett at a ceremony in Falkirk Stadium to mark their 25-year and 40-year work anniversaries. Each employee received a certificate and gift card for their work over the years.
Awards were presented to employees across a range of departments. In children’s services there were 56 staff members who had completed 25 years and two with 40 years of service; in place services there wre 16 with 25 year awards and five receiving 40 year awards; social work adult services saw 17 presented with 25 year certificates and one person received a 40 year award; and in transformation, communities & corporate servicees there were ten who received 25 year awards and nine with 40 year awards.
Well done to them all.