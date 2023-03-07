News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Falkirk Council: 116 members of staff receive awards for 3155 years of service

Employees of Falkirk Council marked a remarkable 3000-plus years of service at a recent awards ceremony.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 10:34am

The local authority recognised 116 members of staff for their “outstanding long service to local communities as employees of Falkirk Council”.

Members of staff joined chief executive Kenneth Lawrie and Provost Robert Bissett at a ceremony in Falkirk Stadium to mark their 25-year and 40-year work anniversaries. Each employee received a certificate and gift card for their work over the years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Awards were presented to employees across a range of departments. In children’s services there were 56 staff members who had completed 25 years and two with 40 years of service; in place services there wre 16 with 25 year awards and five receiving 40 year awards; social work adult services saw 17 presented with 25 year certificates and one person received a 40 year award; and in transformation, communities & corporate servicees there were ten who received 25 year awards and nine with 40 year awards.

Falkirk Council long service awards - Pictured: Provost Robert Bissett and Director Robert Naylor with employees from Children’s Services
Falkirk Council long service awards - Pictured: Provost Robert Bissett and Director Robert Naylor with employees from Children’s Services
Falkirk Council long service awards - Pictured: Provost Robert Bissett and Director Robert Naylor with employees from Children’s Services
Most Popular

Well done to them all.

Falkirk Council long service awards - Pictured: Provost Bissett and Chief Executive Kenneth Lawrie with employees from Social Work Adult Services
Falkirk Council long service awards - Pictured: Provost Bissett and Chief Executive Kenneth Lawrie with employees from Social Work Adult Services
Falkirk Council long service awards - Pictured: Provost Bissett and Chief Executive Kenneth Lawrie with employees from Social Work Adult Services
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Falkirk Council long service awards - Pictured: Employees from Place Services with Provost Bissett and Michael McGuinness, Head of Growth, Planning & Climate
Falkirk Council long service awards - Pictured: Employees from Place Services with Provost Bissett and Michael McGuinness, Head of Growth, Planning & Climate
Falkirk Council long service awards - Pictured: Employees from Place Services with Provost Bissett and Michael McGuinness, Head of Growth, Planning & Climate
Falkirk Council long service awards - Transformation, Communities & Corporate Services with Provost Bissett and Director Karen Algie
Falkirk Council long service awards - Transformation, Communities & Corporate Services with Provost Bissett and Director Karen Algie
Falkirk Council long service awards - Transformation, Communities & Corporate Services with Provost Bissett and Director Karen Algie
Falkirk CouncilKenneth Lawrie