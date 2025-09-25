Falkirk could see council tax rises of up to 13 per cent over next five years in bid to balance the books

Council tax rises of up to 13 per cent could be facing people in Falkirk over the next five years, a new report has suggested.

According to the report going to Falkirk Council, even a council tax rise of seven per cent each year for the next five years would leave the council short by nearly £44 million to cover expenditure.

Further rises of between eight and 13.4 per cent over the next five years will almost certainly be needed to balance the council’s books, even with major cuts to services, the financial strategy report warns.

The hikes would come after a 15.6 per cent increase in April – the highest rise in Scotland, which took Falkirk from one of the lowest rates of council tax to the 11th highest.

Councillors will discuss a five year financial strategy at a meeting next week, which could mean further increases in council tax in future. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

All councils are required by law to set a balanced budget every year and the report says it is very likely that cash from the Scottish Government will not increase as the UK economy remains weak.

A struggling economy means tax receipts remain low, leaving less money for public services.

However, costs for councils – including wages, inflation and energy bills – continue to climb.

Just under 80 per cent of the council’s income comes from the Scottish Government; around 18.5 per cent from council tax; and around three per cent through fees and charges.

On October 2, councillors will be asked to agree a financial strategy for the next five years, in a bid to stop the council relying on reserves to balance the books.

Members are being warned that that this will mean “very difficult and challenging decisions will have to be taken”.

Councillors will be told that a mixture of cuts, modernising services to make them more efficient, council tax rises and increases to fees and charges will once again be necessary.

Since 2010, the Council has saved around £115 million, which means many of the ‘easy’ cuts and efficiencies have already been made.

While some funds are available through ‘service concessions’ – changes to how PFI loans are repaid – council chiefs have urged councillors not to use these to plug the budget gap in the short-term.

Instead, they urge councillors to invest in major capital projects – including the new town hall and new sport and leisure facilities.

The council’s Chief Finance Officer, Amanda Templeman, said: “The financial pressures on councils across Scotland are severe, and Falkirk is no exception.

“Costs are increasing across all areas – from pay and contracts to energy and social care – but our funding is not rising to match.

“This strategy outlines a clear plan.

“It sets out how we can deal with the funding gap, reduce our reliance on one-off measures, and make sure we are living within our means.

“To do that, we will need to change how we deliver services, find efficiencies, and ask residents to contribute more through Council Tax and charges.

“If this plan is accepted it is hoped we can stabilise our finances and give ourselves a stronger base for the future.”

The financial strategy will be discussed at a meeting of Falkirk Council on October 2. The meeting, in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, Abbots Road, will also be livestreamed on Falkirk Council’s YouTube channel.