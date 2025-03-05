Falkirk could have its first Reform UK councillor

Falkirk Council could have its first Reform UK member with an announcement expected tomorrow (Thursday).

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood that Claire Mackie-Brown will be one of three new elected members in Scotland revealed when the party’s deputy leader Richard Tice visits Glasgow.

Ms Mackie-Brown currently sits as an independent councillor after resigning from the Conservatives in February last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was elected to serve the Upper Braes in May 2022 having entered politics after leading the protest group, Falkirk’s Forgotten Villages, highlighting fuel poverty for people who were facing massive electricity bills in an area with no gas.

Councillor Claire Mackie-Brown when she was first elected as a Conservative councillor in May 2022.

Announcing that decision on social media, she said: “This has not been an easy decision for me but feel it vital to be true to the promises and principles on which I stood at the last election.

“I am confident that this is the right decision for me in continuing to represent my valued constituents to the best of my ability and in scrutinising the decision making of the council at all levels.

“I care enormously about the people and ward I represent and hope that this decision represents the best opportunity for me to be able to make a positive difference to local communities across the Upper Braes.”

She has yet to comment on her move to Reform UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before becoming a councillor, Claire Mackie-Brown led the fuel protest group, Falkirk's Forgotten Villages: Pic: Alan Murray

With Falkirk Council meeting to finalise it’s budget tomorrow – with a council tax increase of 13.7 per cent being proposed by the SNP administration – it is unclear whether Ms Mackie-Brown will be at the meeting with Mr Tice.

Reform UK currently has no Scottish leader.

At last year's general election, Reform took seven per cent of the vote share in Scotland despite very little campaigning north of the border.