Falkirk Community Trust chief executive Maureen Campbell to leave role

Maureen Campbell OBE will leave the role on August 31 following a decade of service.

Before taking on the position at FCT, Maureen had been employed by Falkirk Council as director of community services for 11 years.

She will be replaced as chief executive by Neil Brown, who has been general manager with the Trust since 2012.

Maureen Campbell OBE will leave her role as chief executive of Falkirk Community Trust in August. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The latter will be charged with leading the team to the successful transition to Falkirk Council by April 1, 2022 – a plan the outgoing post holder has said will create “dysfunction” within the organisation.

During her time, Maureen played a key role in the development of The Helix Park and The Kelpies, a location which has attracted around five million visitors since it opened.

She said: “This has been a difficult decision to take.

“However, the time is right for me to stand down as chief executive of Falkirk Community Trust an organisation I have nurtured and grown over the last ten years.

“I want to take this opportunity to express my sincere and heartfelt thanks to all the staff, stakeholders, volunteers, the local community and our customers who have worked tirelessly and supported us in our journey.

“Our people who have been at the heart of this organisation are the true champions of Falkirk Community Trust and their achievements over the last ten years have made me extremely proud.

“I look forward to seeing their excellent work continue as the services transition back into management by Falkirk Council in April 2022.”

David White, FCT chairman, said: “It has been a pleasure to work alongside Maureen.

“Maureen has demonstrated unwavering dedication and passion for her role and has been integral in the organisation's transformation.

“I have watched with pride as the Trust has grown, developed and achieved so much over the past ten years.”

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Falkirk Council leader, said: “On behalf of Falkirk Council, I would like to thank Maureen, who has contributed 21 years of service to the local community.

“She has played a vital and transformative role in driving forward sport, recreation, arts, heritage and library services in the area.”

