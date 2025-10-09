Falkirk care home specialising in dementia care praised by inspectors

A Falkirk Council owned care home specialising in dementia care has been commended by the Care Inspectorate following an unannounced inspection.

Grahamston House, which supports up to 32 older people living with dementia, received a ‘very good’ rating across all areas assessed – covering its quality of care, leadership, and environment.

During the inspection, which took place on September 23 and 24, the inspector spoke with residents, family members, staff, and visiting professionals. They observed daily life in the Mandela Avenue home and reviewed care plans, health assessments, and improvement projects.

In the final inspection report, the Grahamston team was recognised for its commitment to person-centred care and continuous improvement.

Gail Woodcock, chief officer of Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership said: “We’re proud the dedication and compassion of the Grahamston team has been recognised by the Care Inspectorate. The positive feedback from residents, families, and professionals reflects the warm and supportive environment the team strive to create every day.”

Inspectors commended the wide range of activities available to residents, including walking football, trishaw rides, and exercise groups, which are designed to promote mobility and confidence.

Getting residents as active as possible has been a key focus for staff over the past year, working with physiotherapy colleagues to dramatically reduce the number of fall-related injuries in the home – an approach which is now being rolled out to all other council-run homes in Falkirk.

The leadership team was also praised for empowering staff to continually consider how they can improve the support on offer, describing staff as having a ‘can-do’ attitude.

Residents and family members reported feeling confident in the care provided, with one family member commenting: “They are great, really supportive, and very approachable”, while another added: “staff are quick to respond and genuinely care”.

The welcoming and friendly atmosphere was also noticed by external professionals, one of which told the inspectorate that Grahamston stood out for its “friendliness, activities, pleasant surroundings and visible hands on staff”.