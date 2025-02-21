Falkirk budget: Council tax could rise by up to 20 per cent, fees and charges could increase and services cut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of Falkirk Council will be asked to choose from possible council tax rises of as much as 20 per cent with a warning that the council’s fees and charges will also rise and services could be cut in order to balance the books.

A report to Falkirk Council – which will meet to set its budget on March 6 – reiterates that a council tax rise of seven per cent would still leave the local authority with a shortfall of £27.9 million for 2025/26 alone.

The report will not come as a surprise to members as it cites rising costs, increased demand for services, and restricted funding from the Scottish Government as all contributing to budget shortfalls being felt across Scotland.

While the actual cash councils are receiving has increased this year, there are also significant rises in costs including pay awards, while the rise in employers’ National Insurance contributions is likely to have an impact.

It all makes grim reading for the councillors who have a legal duty to balance the books when they set the budget for the year ahead, with a combination of council tax, price increases and service cuts all being needed to tackle the deficit.

Officers say that historically, Falkirk Council has had a low level of Council Tax compared to the Scottish average.

In 2024/25, Falkirk had the eighth lowest Council Tax out of Scotland’s 32 local authorities, despite the fact that it has the 11th highest population and the 13th highest proportion of population living in deprived areas.

The report presents different options that show how much additional income various levels of increase would bring in.

For example, a seven per cent rise would mean an increase of around £95 per year for a Band D household; 10 per cent would add around £136 per year; and 20 per cent would see around £273 added per year.

Households receiving council tax reduction, which includes around 13,500 low-income residents, would not be affected.

Officers are also suggesting that an extra one per cent or 1.5 per cent on any council tax rise would help fund capital projects, such as improving roads, buildings and public spaces.

Other charges are also likely to rise across the council’s services, if agreed.

This includes a potential 10 per cent increase in parking charges, a 17 per cent rise in brown bin collection fees, and an 11 per cent increase in school meal prices, adding 30p per meal.

Childcare fees could also increase by five per cent for children under two and by 14 per cent for those over two, raising around £1.5 million in total.

At this stage, no decisions have yet been taken by the politicians who will have to balance any savings with the impact on communities.

But the report makes clear that options are increasingly running out for councillors.

In recent years, some of the most difficult decisions have been avoided as Falkirk Council was able to use funding freed up by changes to how public-private partnership schools are paid for – known as ‘service concessions’.

Last year, the council used £22 million of those service concessions to balance the books and this year members have been warned that amount will need to reduce by at least half.

Officers want to use the service concessions available to spend on capital projects including upgrading the district’s schools, building a replacement town hall and upgrading leisure facilities for community use in Braes High School.

Millions of pounds worth of savings that are being made do not need councillor approval and the reality is that the council is already shedding jobs to cut costs.

It insists that this is being done in consultation with trade unions and while redundancies are currently voluntary, the report admits this is becoming increasingly challenging.

Amanda Templeman, Chief Finance Officer, said: “The financial challenges ahead remain very difficult, and there are no easy choices. Officers have put forward a range of options to help councillors make informed decisions, but it will be up to elected members to decide the best way forward on March 6.

“Raising Council Tax, increasing service charges, and cutting spending all come with difficult consequences. We recognise that these decisions will impact residents and services, and that’s why it’s important for councillors to consider all available options before making a final decision.

“Fundamentally the Council is spending substantially more than the income that it receives, and this must be fixed.”

Falkirk Council will meet to set its budget on Thursday, March 6 at 10 am in Grangemouth Community Education Centre, Abbots Road, Grangemouth at 10 am. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the council’s YouTube channel