Falkirk bins: This is when your bins will be emptied over the festive season
No changes to household bin collections across Falkirk district are anticipated over the festive season.
Bin collections will continue to take place from Monday to Friday over the period, with residents urged to put their bins out on their normally scheduled day for collection.
Recycling centres at Kinneil and Roughmute will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.
Their opening hours will be: Kinneil – Monday to Wednesday, 8am to 6pm and Roughmute – Monday and Thursday, 8am to 6pm and Friday, December 24 and 31, 8am to 4pm.
Last entry is 15 minutes before closing time.
The council’s bulky uplift service will continue to operate as normal.
The last on-demand brown bin collection took place on December 17 and the service will restart on Monday, January 10.
For further information on household recycling, including tips on how best to recycle over the festive season, visit www.falkirk.gov.uk