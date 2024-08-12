Falkirk bin strikes: Unions suspend planned eight days of action for vote on new pay offer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strike action planned for this week which would impact waste and cleansing services in Falkirk district has been suspended.

Members of Unite and the GMB unions working in waste and recycling at Falkirk Council had been preparing to go out on strike for eight days from Wednesday, August 14 in a dispute over pay.

They would have been joined by colleagues at 18 other local authorities across Scotland.

However, the unions confirmed today (Monday) that the industrial action has been suspended as they will now ballot their members on a new pay offer.

Planned strike action by waste and cleansing workers has been suspended as unions put a new pay offer to members for a vote. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

The new pay offer from Cosla, the umbrella body which represents Scotland’s councils, represents a 3.6 per cent increase for all grades with a rise of £1292 for the lowest paid, equivalent to 5.6 per cent.

Graham McNab, Unite’s lead negotiator for local government, said: “Unite members across all of Scotland’s councils should be applauded for standing firm. They have remained resolute in an effort to secure a fairer and better pay offer.

"We believe that the new pay offer is credible. For the first time in years, it will mean all council workers receiving an above inflation increase.”

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland’s senior organiser in public services, said: “This offer is a significant improvement on what came before but our members will decide if it is acceptable.

"It is better than that offered to council staff in England and Wales, would mean every worker receives a rise higher than the Retail Price Index and, importantly, is weighted to ensure frontline workers gain most."

The GMB said it is suspending action until its members can vote on the latest offer as “a gesture of goodwill”.

Mr Greenaway added: “It should never have got to this stage, however, and Scotland’s council leaders have again shown an absolute lack or urgency or sense of realism.

For months, we have been forced to waste time discussing a series of low-ball offers when it was already clear the Scottish Government needed to be at the table.

The obvious reluctance of some council leaders to approach ministers has only caused needless uncertainty and threatened disruption. That is no way to run a railroad or conduct serious pay negotiations.”

Union members had previously rejected a 3.2 per cent pay rise in July, leading to the move towards strike action.

Both Unite and GMB will now ballot their members on the latest offer.