Falkirk Airbnb owners will have to pay licence fee as new rules brought in

Airbnb owners will have to pay for a short term let licence fee.

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive committee heard this week that the licensing scheme came into effect in March this year. The new rules were brought in to address issues some areas – particularly Edinburgh – have been having with Airbnb lets.

Chief Governance Officer Colin Moodie told members that feedback from the Falkirk area suggested that Airbnbs were generally “seen as a benefit” and a way of encouraging tourism.

The scheme is mandatory and means that all short-term let properties will require a licence to ensure that various health and safety standards are met. In addition, hosts and operators will have to meet “fit and proper person requirements.”

Hosts who were already operating before October 1 have until next April to apply for a provisional licence. Anyone who started after October 1 must get a licence before they can operate as an Airbnb or offer any other short-term lets. The final deadline for hosts and operators to make sure they have a licence in place is July 1, 2024.

Licenses will last for three years, in line with Scottish Government guidance. Councillors agreed that the price of the licences should reflect the cost of issuing them but not make anything over that.