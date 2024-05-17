Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All 8000 members of staff at West Lothian Council have been granted an extra day’s holiday this year.

Councillors agreed to the reward at a meeting of the executive to mark the 25th year of the council achieving and maintaining the Customer Service Excellence standard.

A report to councillors said the cost of the extra day “will be accommodated within existing budgets”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick praised the “dedication and professionalism” of staff and added: “You deserve that extra day”.

Holiday will celebrate the 25th year of the council achieving and maintaining the Customer Service Excellence standard.

The report to council said: “In recognition of this achievement and the hard work and commitment of all staff to delivering excellent customer service, it is proposed that the council grant an additional day of annual leave to all employees in a similar manner to arrangements for the recognition of achievements in the Local Government Benchmarking Framework in 2020.”

All 8000 employees will be eligible and the extra day will be managed as an additional one-off working day’s leave for individual employees rather than a service ‘shutdown’.

Arrangements for granting the additional day to school based staff will be confirmed in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only those in the council’s employment on April 8, 2024, qualify. The day’s leave must be used by May 31, 2025.