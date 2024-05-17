Extra day's holiday for 8000 West Lothian Council staffers
and live on Freeview channel 276
Councillors agreed to the reward at a meeting of the executive to mark the 25th year of the council achieving and maintaining the Customer Service Excellence standard.
A report to councillors said the cost of the extra day “will be accommodated within existing budgets”.
Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick praised the “dedication and professionalism” of staff and added: “You deserve that extra day”.
The report to council said: “In recognition of this achievement and the hard work and commitment of all staff to delivering excellent customer service, it is proposed that the council grant an additional day of annual leave to all employees in a similar manner to arrangements for the recognition of achievements in the Local Government Benchmarking Framework in 2020.”
All 8000 employees will be eligible and the extra day will be managed as an additional one-off working day’s leave for individual employees rather than a service ‘shutdown’.
Arrangements for granting the additional day to school based staff will be confirmed in due course.
Only those in the council’s employment on April 8, 2024, qualify. The day’s leave must be used by May 31, 2025.
Councillor Fitzpatrick, said: “I think we’ve been through a long period, Covid and recovering from Covid, and the one strength, the one great asset we have in the council, particularly with the budget pressures on us, is the commitment and dedication and professionalism of our staff who do their utmost to serve our communities.”