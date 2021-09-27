With features including a sunken ship, stilt posts, a large cantilevered basket swing and a wobbly bridge, industrial heritage has never looked like so much fun.

The charity Sustrans has applied for planning permission as part of the Greenways project, which is finding ways to make it easier for people to walk, wheel and cycle along the Bo’ness and Kinneil Foreshore.

The play park, on land to the north of Union Street car park will be fully accessible and designed by playground specialists, Flights of Fancy with Make Things Happen Design Studio Ltd.

The plan for the park in Bo'ness

Last year, Sustrans, with the support of Falkirk Council, asked for ideas on how they could improve the path and encourage people to use it more – and the new playpark proposals are one of the results.

A spokesperson for Sustrans said: “Early community feedback highlighted the need for a dedicated, accessible play space along the foreshore that championed the rich harbour heritage of Bo’ness.

“The intention is to position a sunken boat as a feature piece for users of all ages to explore and navigate.

The proposed new look playpark in Bo'ness

“It is grounded in the ship-breaking heritage once carried out at Bridgeness Harbour.”

In another nod to the area’s heritage, the stilt posts will feature carvings of whales, a reminder that the port of Bo’ness was once part of a thriving Scottish whaling industry.