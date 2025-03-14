Environmental group can lease walled garden from Falkirk Council for £1

An award-winning social enterprise was praised for its pioneering work in the community as Falkirk councillors agreed to give them a 20-year lease for £1 per year.

Sustainable Thinking Scotland has been based in the walled garden of Kinneil Estate in Bo’ness since 2017, but members of Falkirk Council’s executive agreed this week that a long-term lease will help it secure more funding to continue its work.

The community interest company – which grows provides fresh, organic food to local foodbanks and pantries – currently employs six people and having more certainty about its future will allow that to increase to eight.

While the commercial cost of a lease would be £8500, Falkirk Council agreed to forego this for the nominal sum of £1 annually, as the benefits to the community are so far-reaching.

Harvesting carrots grown by Sustainable Thinking Scotland in Bo'ness. Pic: Scott Louden

The not-for-profit company has developed a pioneering method of recycling green waste, turning dead wood – which releases a lot of CO2 – into ‘biochar’, which helps to improve soil while storing tonnes of carbon.

The lease, which also extends the site, will allow them to increase production and ‘scale up’ the project for commercial opportunities, while they also hope to see an increase in food production with improved poly tunnels.

The men behind the project, Steve McQueen and Sean Kerr, are well-known in the community for growing fresh food for local food banks and they also work with Falkirk Council’s

long-term unemployed service, providing training, experience and opportunities for people to get back into work.

STS also run environmental workshops with many groups including local schools and mental health charities in their community hub.

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive committee enthusiastically backed the lease and paid tribute to the charity’s work and the two men who run it.

Councillor Siobhan Paterson said she was “thrilled to see this item on the agenda” and said she knew the team were also delighted with the support being offered, although she said there had been frustrations over the length of time the process had taken.

She and Councillor James Bundy both looked for reassurances that community groups would find communication more straightforward in future.

Paul Kettrick, Falkirk Council’s head of investment, assets and climate, agreed there had been problems with resources but assured members that future transactions would not take as long in the future.

Baillie James Kerr also said he had been impressed as he urged the council to build on the relationship between schools and the charity.

Director of education Jon Reid said he too had been “really impressed” and confirmed that two projects in particular for school leavers are currently being developed to formalise the work already being done with education.

Bo’ness councillor Stacey Devine added: “The work that Stevie and Sean have done has been outstanding, as others have said.

But the impact they are having on the community of Bo’ness – how they participate, how they offer support to other community groups, how they have engaged with the Friends of Kinneil, I can’t speak highly enough of them.”

The community benefit lease is on a full repairing and insuring basis, although the external stone walls will remain the responsibility of Falkirk Council.