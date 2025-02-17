Eligible Falkirk area families urged to not miss out on school age payment of over £300

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families are being urged apply for a grant before the deadline later this month.

The Best Start Grant - School Age Payment is a one-off payment of £314.45.

It is available to families with children born between March 1, 2019 and February29, 2020 and can be used to cover school-related expenses such as books, school bags, clothing, and other essentials.

Parents and guardians who receive qualifying benefits, such as Universal Credit, are encouraged to check their eligibility and apply before the deadline of February 28.

Applications can be made online, ensuring families do not miss out on this financial support.

Falkirk Council leader, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn said: “We know that the cost of starting school can be challenging for many families.

“The Best Start Grant School Age Payment is a valuable resource that can help ease financial pressures and ensure children have everything they need for a positive start to their education. I encourage all eligible families to apply before the deadline.”

The Best Start Grant School Age Payment is part of a broader package of five family payments from Social Security Scotland, designed to provide financial support during key stages of a child's early years, and include:

Best Start Grant Pregnancy and Baby Payment – a one-off payment of up to £754.65 available from 24 weeks of pregnancy until a baby turns six months for families receiving certain benefits.

Best Start Grant Early Learning Payment – a one-off payment of £314.45 for families receiving qualifying benefits, available when a child is between two years and three years and six months.

Best Start Foods – a pre-paid card to help families on certain benefits buy healthy food from pregnancy until a child turns three. Payment amounts vary by the child’s age.

Scottish Child Payment – a weekly payment of £26.70 per child under 16 for families receiving certain benefits. Families already receiving the Scottish Child Payment will automatically receive the Best Start Grant School Age Payment.