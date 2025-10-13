Elderly tenants fear being locked out of their communal lounge by Falkirk Council

Elderly residents in a sheltered housing tower block have been told Falkirk Council will lock them out of their communal social area if they don’t agree to take over its upkeep.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year those living in Glenbrae Court, off Kemper Avenue in Falkirk, had to set up a tenants association after the local authority stopped care workers from organising social events.

Now all that is done by the residents’ committee, many of them in their 80s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a few weeks ago they were stunned to be told by a council official that unless they sign a lease to take over the running and upkeep of the lounge area they use for the social activities then the door will be locked and they will have no access.

Kay and John Brown, standing, with some of the residents of Glenbrae Court unhappy about the proposed change to the use of the lounge in their tower block. Pic: Michael Gillen.

This is despite Glenbrae Court being part of the council’s level two housing with care complexes which its website says offers those living in the 28 one bedroom flats and 56 two bedroom flats use of a lounge, laundry and small meeting room.

When prospective tenants view the building they are told that the lounge and laundry are there to be used.

Last week, a meeting of tenants unanimously agreed not to sign the lease, but instead to contact councillors and MSPs to make them aware of the situation, as well as seeking their support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retired ministers Kay and John Brown both serve on the tenants association committee and helped organise last week’s meeting of those living in the block.

Residents are unhappy with the Falkirk Council proposal for their lounge in Glenbrae Court sheltered housing complex. Pic: Michael Gillen

John, 83, said: “The reason that Glenbrae Court Tenants Association was set up is that the council changed the care worker staff’s terms of employment. They previously had responsibility for organising social activities in the lounge/common room for the benefit of tenants, but their new terms exclude that role.

"The housing department invited tenants to set up a tenant’s association to take over the role of organising social activities, which they agreed to do in April 2025.

However, on September 28, a representative of housing asked to meet the committee in the lounge to see it and hear about how it is used. During her visit, she informed the committee that Falkirk Council want them to sign a lease for continuing use of the lounge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She had invited the housing officer and a community worker, who persuaded her that as a housing with care facility, no lease is required.

Lot of events take place in the lounge area every day. Pic: Michael Gillen

"However, on October 3, the committee received a copy of a proposed lease, and the request to sign it, or to lose all access and use of the lounge/common room.”

He add that under the terms of the lease, the council was absolved of any responsibility for the room and its running costs, including electricity, heating, insurance, cleaning and maintenance, and requiring Glenbrae Court Tenants Association to accept the room as being in “in good and tenantable order” and binding and obliging the association “to maintain the leased subjects in good and sufficient repair”.

Mr Brown said the room is in need of refurbishment and none of the four office bearers are willing or have the authority to sign the lease. Instead an extraordinary general meeting of the association with 14 days notice would be required before any decision was taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “So far, all contact with housing has been in the form of exploratory talks between the committee and three representatives of housing. There has been no consultation with tenants. Therefore, the committee held a brief meeting of tenants last Wednesday to inform them of this development and to hear their questions and comments.

"After full discussion, it was unanimously agreed to resist signing the proposed lease for continuing access to, and use of, the lounge.

"It was also decided to contact MPs, MSPs, councillors and housing, to make them aware of the development, and to invite the housing service manager to a meeting with tenants, to explain the reasoning behind his decision, and to hear their questions and comments.”

Mr Brown said all tenants pay rent and council tax. If the lounge – which is used every day for a wide variety of activities – many tenants will have little or no contact with others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The lounge has a vital role to play in promoting the well-being of tenants, which is also part of the role of the Glenbrae Court Tenants Association,” he said. “It would have a terrible impact if it were to close.”

Falkirk Council was asked for a comment four days ago but has still to respond.