Elderly residents stranded in Falkirk sheltered housing complex for 15 days
Some people with mobility issues living in Dorrator Court in Camelon were unable to leave the first floor until a repair had been carried out.
The lift in the Falkirk Council-run facility which has 27 bedsits and flats was out of action for 15 days until a spare part could be obtained and repairs carried out.
It also meant that the elderly residents were unable to go to the communal dining room where their meals are served daily or able to take part in any of the activities with others living in the Cottage Crescent building.
One regular visitor to the complex said: “It’s been a really difficult time for those living on the first floor who need to use the lift. Mealtimes where they get to meet with other residents in one of the highlights of the day.”
A spokesperson for Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership said: “The lift within Dorrator Court was out of use while we awaited the delivery and fitting of a specialist part.
“Unfortunately, this limited the mobility of some residents on the first floor. During this time, the team provided room service for all meals and undertook additional social visits and welfare checks throughout the day.
“We apologise to residents and families who have been affected and thank everyone for their patience while we resolved this issue. We are happy to confirm the lift is now operational again.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.