Division over new speed limits for roads in Kirkliston and Queensferry
The local authority is also reviewing speed limits on rural roads near Queensferry, Kirkliston, Ratho, Currie and Balerno, with plans to introduce a 40mph limit on the majority of roads with two lanes, a 30mph limit on narrower two-lane roads, tight bends, and on most country lanes and a 20mph limit for groups of houses in rural areas.
However, the consultation did not indicate significant public support for these measures either.
Some 48 per cent of survey respondents and 61 per cent of those spoken to for the market research think speeds are “about right”.
City transport chief Councillor Scott Arthur said: “This consultation response isn’t really what I expected.
“I’ve been a councillors since 2017 and in that time no councillor in my ward has asked for a street to go back to 30mph. I thought there would be broader support than what we see in this report.
“We know that in Edinburgh there’s been a reduction in accidents and even a reduction in deaths because of the implementation of the 20mph speed limit to date. So that’s powerful evidence to weigh up against the public response as well.”
In the city, streets which could see lowered speed limits include London Road, Ferry Road, Portobello Road and those with a ‘significant role for walking and cycling’.
Final plans on which roads will get reduced speed limits will be presented to councillors for approval in February next year.