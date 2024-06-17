Digital transformation of Falkirk Council services - from hot water in care homes to iPads for pupils

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 159 council services in the Falkirk area are now available digitally, with new technology being used everywhere from home care to education.

Members of Falkirk Council’s scrutiny committee heard that the local authority has made huge strides in using digital technology across services.

From iPads for school pupils to a fully digitised telecare system, all of the council’s services are part of the ongoing transformation, which includes technology helping to co-ordinate up to 10,000 home care visits every week.

Other behind the scenes uses include two care homes where sensors are being used to warn about the presence of legionella and also if the water temperature is too high for residents.

Over 17,000 iPads have been distributed to school pupils in the Falkirk Council area. Pic: Contributed

In schools, more than 17,000 iPads have been distributed to pupils to support their learning, including support for those with an additional support need or English as an additional language.

Scotland-wide funding has also delivered 2,400 devices or connectivity to families in need.

The digital strategy, covering 2020-25, is also looking at the possibilities of using more robotic process automation and Artificial Intelligence, including the use of chat bots.

The report stressed that technology is helping to make council services more efficient and streamlined, while it will save money in the long term by reducing staff.

Other things on the horizon include sensors to create smart parking, digital signage, intelligent street lighting and interactive experiences among others.

However, the report stressed that the new technology would free staff up to focus on the most vulnerable.

Falkirk Council’s digital strategy also aims to ensure that any desk-based worker to work ‘any time, anywhere’, so they no longer have to work in an office.

Some of the achievements of the digital transformation, highlighted in the report, include a massive increase the number of public space Wi-Fi locations.

While the council’s initial target was three locations however, there is now wifi at 134 locations, including eight public libraries and district town centres as well as schools and offices.

Provost Robert Bissett asked for assurances around how secure the digital services are.

He was told the council has established a cyber security team and considerable work has been undertaken to maintain security.