Denny's historic Town House to be sold for flats - but is now listed building

Denny Town House is to be sold by Falkirk Council. Pic: Contributed

Councillors have approved the sale of Denny’s Town House, which will now go ahead after a year-long wait to get listed building status.

The decision to sell Denny’s former burgh buildings was made by Falkirk Council’s executive in April 2023, when they asked for conditions to be added that would guarantee the building’s historic features were preserved.

But the sale was halted when a Labour councillor made an application for listed building status.

Bonnybridge & Larbert councillor Jack Redmond, with the support of Denny councillors Alf Kelly and Brian McCabe and concerned members of the community, made the application in March 2023.

Councillor Redmond said: “The motivation behind seeking listed status was simple: to ensure that any future redevelopment of the Town House respected its unique heritage features.

“I was concerned that, without protection, key elements such as the stained-glass windows and elegant staircase could be at risk from unsympathetic alterations or even demolition.

In October 2024, Historic Environment Scotland (HSE) finally agreed that it should be classed as a C-listed building, due to its local significance.

According to HES: “Denny Town House is a good example of a purpose-built municipal building that has remained largely unaltered since it was built in the earlier 20th century”.

One of the stained glass windows in Denny Town House. Pic: Contributed

Opened in 1932, it was designed by Denny burgh architect Robert Wilson, of Strang and Wilson, in the Scots Baronial style, to house a court, council chambers, burgh offices and public library.

For decades, it served as a meeting place for the Burgh Council, until 1975 when Denny & Dunipace became part of Falkirk District Council.

Most recently, it was used by Falkirk Council as a base for social services but its closure was announced in May 2021.

While Falkirk Council was waiting to have the status of the building established, the building was taken off the market until earlier this year.

This week, Falkirk Council’s executive approved its sale for £205,000 to Mannish Khanna and Sean Harkins, subject to planning permission being granted.

Councillors were told that the sale will also save Falkirk Council annual maintenance costs of around £42,000.

According to the report, the highest bid of £225,000 was rejected as it was made on condition that it was not listed.

Mr Redmond said that this strengthened his belief that listed building status was vital to preserve the building.

He said: “While I understand that there may have been a modest financial difference between offers, I believe that preserving a building of such significant historical and architectural value outweighs that by some margin.”

SNP councillor Paul Garner warmly welcomed the fact that the historic aspects of the building will be preserved while it is developed into flats.

Before moving the report, he said: “Can I just say how much this building means to both the community of Denny & Dunipace and myself, being born and bred in the town.

“Some of my earliest memories are of my late mum taking me into the Town House to pay the council rent.

“I can still see the old wooden counter and the wooden clad walls in my head and more recently with the gala entourage getting their photographs taken in front of the marvellous staircase and the windows.

“It truly is a stunning building and one that means so much to the community.”

The cash will go to Denny & Dunipace Common Good Fund, as the building had originally belonged to the burgh of Denny & Dunipace.