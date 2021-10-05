The new venue would go alongside a new-build Co-op which will move across the road from its ageing store on Stirling Street, to the site opposite St Alexander’s church.

At a meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive, Denny councillor Paul Garner described the proposal for the new gym as “a game-changer”.

“A new, state-of-art community leisure facility is required more than ever given the growth within our ward and would be the final piece of the regeneration our town needs,” he said.

Denny town centre could be getting a new gym

“It would increase footfall for the daytime and night-time economy whilst improving residents’ health and well-being and providing a community facility.”

Councillor Garner – with the backing of SNP colleague Fiona Collie – said that after posting the suggestion on Facebook, more than 200 people had commented, backing the idea.

As the executive discussed the proposals, Mr Garner said he would like to see the £100,000 that would generated by the sale being put towards the new facility, if it was agreed to take the plans forward after an appraisal.

The local Conservative councillor, Nigel Harris, welcomed the proposals which would see the regeneration project finally being completed.

He also welcomed Mr Garner’s suggestion, saying it would be seen as a commitment to the town.

The Labour group also welcomed the proposals with group leader Robert Bissett saying it was “long overdue”.

Councillors agreed the sale of land to Magnus Beresford Ltd at a price of £100,000 for the development of a 7500sqft Co-op retail unit.

The local community will be consulted before any final decision is taken to build a new gym.

It is a major step forward for Denny’s town centre regeneration, the first phase of which was completed in 2019.

Another smaller site – known as Phase 3 – was sold to develop a new Post Office and convenience store.

However, despite plenty of rumours about companies being interested, the land earmarked for Phase 2 has not had any firm offers until now.

The proposed gym would be similar to the Community Trust facility in Stenhousemuir.

