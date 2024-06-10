Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Falkirk farmer and coffee shop owner’s appeal to be allowed to build two new houses on grazing land near Denny has been dismissed.

Landowner Steven Russell appealed to the Scottish Government reporter after Falkirk Council refused him permission to build two homes on land beside the Courtyard Coffee Shop, near Head of Muir.

The new houses were intended to be for his daughters who now run the coffee shop business that Mr and Mrs Russell ran for 15 years.

Mr Russell claimed the land is part of a brownfield site which he paid £40,000 of rates on for 14 years and he criticised Falkirk Council for ‘losing’ planning permission papers that would have proved this.

Steven Russell took photographs to show that some council files are missing. Picture: Contributed

But the Scottish Government reporter backed the council’s decision, saying that describing land as ‘brownfield’ is more about how it has been used than what rates have been paid on it.

The report states: “Although the permission for the stable is not available to me, it would seem likely that it also encompassed permission for change of use of the land attached to the stable from agriculture to horse-grazing land.

“But this fact alone does not make the present appeal site, in some technical sense, brownfield land.

“This is so, no matter what rates the appellant has been paying for the site.

“Given that the appeal site is under grass and used for grazing, it is, as a matter of fact, not previously developed and not brownfield land.”

The reporter also disagreed with Mr Russell’s contention that it was necessary for staff to live beside the café as they have very early starts to prepare food.

The report concluded that “the presence of a manager living on site is not essential for management of the café”.

Having decided that the land is greenbelt, the reporter added that the proposed development “would set a precedent” for encroachment into the field beyond the existing cluster of houses.

He also rejected Mr Russell’s suggestion that he would revoke planning permission that has already been granted for two houses beside the coffee shop, in an area now used as a car park.

The reporter said that planning permission for two small cottages that would be built on a brownfield site could not be swapped for “two potentially much larger detached houses” on a greenfield site.