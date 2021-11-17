Dennis Goldie: Falkirk’s longest-serving Labour councillor quits the party

Falkirk’s longest-serving Labour councillor has resigned from the Labour Party, it has been confirmed.

Dennis Goldie, 72, is a former Labour Group leader and Falkirk Council leader who was also Provost of Falkirk three times.

He will remain as an independent councillor for Falkirk North.

Dennis Goldie (Picture Michael Gillen)

Mr Goldie was asked for a comment, but he did not return any phone calls or emails from the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Labour group leader Robert Bissett directed all enquiries to the Scottish Labour press office.

A Scottish Labour spokesperson confirmed that Mr Goldie has stood down from the Falkirk Labour group.

His resignation is another blow to the party, which now finds itself with just seven members.

It recently lost another long-serving councillor, when Pat Reid’s surprise resignation triggered a by-election in Falkirk South, which was won by the SNP’s Emma Russell.

It means the Labour and Conservative groups each have seven, while the SNP has 13 members and the support of Independent councillor Robert Spears.

Mr Goldie will join Mr Spears and Provost Billy Buchanan who sit as Independents.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.