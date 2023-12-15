Demolition under way at St Kenitgern's as council calls for government help
But it could go higher as associated costs rise and new problems are uncovered. “The position could change,” warned the council’s head of finance.
And as demolition at St Kentigern’s Academy gets under way there’s still no word about financial help coming from Holyrood.
Councillors lined up at this month’s executive meeting to reinforce their demand for the Scottish Government to help the council meet the £15 million shortfall it faces in the costs of replacing large parts of the St Kent’s campus.
Councillor Kirsteen Sullivan. the depute council leader said: “I can’t imagine how stressful it has been for the staff and I’d like to say thanks to them. This is a situation that needs to be rectified as soon as possible. It’s time for decisions to be made.”
Lib Dem Councillor Sally Pattle said: “We are so lucky in West Lothian that out investigations are complete and we know all of our staff and pupils are safe. F or that we are being punished. It’s such a ridiculous situation.”
Repair works at St Kentigern’s are now under way which includes a replacement building for the area affected by RAAC. Over 50 per cent of the existing school is having to be demolished with a new building expected to reopen in 2026.
The council has already allocated £20.2 million of its own resources and is seeking additional support from the Scottish Government to bridge the £15 million gap.