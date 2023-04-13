One year on since the mammoth project began with the clearance of the old Westbank Clinic site, Falkirk Council say the work is on schedule.

Asbestos is also being carefully removed from Falkirk Town Hall before demolition can begin on this building.

When the project began the plan had been to retain the town hall, but last September councillors took the decision to close and demolish after hearing that it would cost £2.4 million to disentangle it from the municipal buildings. A further £4 million would have needed to be spent on repairs which would need the town hall to be closed for over a year to complete.

Demolition of the former Falkirk Council Municipal Building on West Bridge Street continues.

This week, a spokesman for Falkirk Council said: “The demolition of Municipal Buildings and Falkirk Town Hall is on schedule. Work has temporarily stopped as planned on Municipal Buildings to allow the removal of electrical plant by SP Energy Networks and this is expected to be complete by the end of May.

"Falkirk Town Hall, as with many buildings of its age, used asbestos in its construction and its removal takes more specialist work to be carried out – we expect the removal of the asbestos to take around three to four months and this was programmed within the current schedule.

"Once this work is completed, work will continue to demolish the buildings and level the site. This is expected to be completed by the end of the year.”

Falkirk Council initially bought the site of the former municipal buildings in 1946. That purchase included a large house – Westbank House – and the Town Chamberlain’s office soon moved there, followed by other council departments.

The demolition work is being undertaken by David Morton (Larbert) Ltd.

The Town Council demolished Westbank House in 1962 and constructed the purpose-built Town Hall and Municipal Buildings with car parking which were completed in 1965.

The district is now without an arts venue which has caused lots of anger by groups who regularly used the town hall stage. This week Falkirk Operatic is using St Mungo’s High School but only after the council stepped in to help with the costs.

Going forward groups claim they will be forced out of the district as they looks for suitable and affordable venues.