Demolition of Bo'ness Recreation Centre has started

Demolition of the former Bo’ness Recreation Centre is now underway.

Work to bring down the former leisure complex began this week following the closure of the facility in May 2024.

Since March this year, David Morton (Larbert) Ltd have been working on the site to remove asbestos from inside.

However, work has now started on demolishing the building.

Councillors voted to close the building as part of Falkirk Council’s Strategic Property Review after hearing the centre was in such a poor state of repair it would cost £4 million to bring it back up to standard.

The decision to shut the facility was made in January 2024 and councillors pledged to improve community access to facilities in the neighbouring Bo’ness Academy.

A new £4.3 million sports and leisure wing is in the pipeline for Bo’ness Academy as the first phase of the council’s community sport and leisure investment programme.

In June, before the summer break, the council were seeking a contractor for the project with construction anticipated to start in late 2025 /early 2026, with completion targeted for autumn/winter 2026.

A letter issued to nearby properties ahead of any works starting back in March said it was anticipated the work would take 42 weeks and will be complete in January 2026.

A timeline for the work from the contractor had previously suggested the structural demolition would begin in late September.

However, the demolition is now underway.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said this week: “Works have started recently on the demolition of the former Bo’ness Recreation Centre and it is expected that this should be completed by Christmas.

“Meanwhile planning on the new sport and leisure wing at Bo’ness Academy is continuing and further updates will be provided as and when key milestones are reached in the project.”