Delight for campaigners as councillors agree to delay closure of Bo'ness Recreation Centre

Bo’ness Recreation Centre has been given a stay of execution as Falkirk councillors agreed to delay its closure to find new ways to save the centre.

Bo'ness Rec campaigners meet Labour councillors.

Campaigners desperate to save the leisure centre – which includes a 25m swimming pool, rugby pitches gym and social club among its facilities – were delighted at the decision taken yesterday (Wednesday) at a meeting of Falkirk Council.

Before the meeting, a group of campaigners gathered outside with placards, pleading to save ‘the Reci’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the meeting, Dorothy Ostocchini, a regular at the centre, outlined why it is so important to the community of Bo’ness and reminded councillors that last week more than 400 people had attended a public meeting to ‘Save the Reci’.

Around 400 people attended a public meeting on the sports centre's closure last week.

The plan is to replace the centre’s facilities by using the high school next door. But Ms Ostacchini told councillors that Bo’ness Academy pupils use the centre for lessons and activities every week, without charge.

She said there was no plan to show how using the school facilities would mitigate the closure of the centre, or how it would be available to the elderly in particular during school hours.

She also highlighted that many who use the gym have been referred by health professionals as part of the Active Forth group and many would find it difficult to travel elsewhere to use the facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Ostacchini also pointed out that hundreds of new houses are currently being built in the Bo’ness area.

The decision to either close or transfer the centre out of council ownership was agreed in March as part of the council’s strategic property review, which included 133 properties.

Councillors heard then that the centre was being subsidised by around £900,000 every year, at a time when the council faces of budget gap of £65 million over the next five years.

But Ms Ostacchini said many were angry that the Bo’ness decision was grouped together with so many other properties, from cemetery bin stores to town halls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour councillor David Aitchison, who represents Bo’ness, successfully put forward a motion at Wednesday’s meeting saying that the closure of the Bo’ness Recreation Centre “would represent an unacceptable loss of for the communities of Bo’ness and Blackness”.

He asked members to move the Recreation Centre into phase three of the strategic property review, which is the final phase. That means it won’t have to close by April 1, 2025, as previously agreed.

The motion was supported by the Independent members of the council, including Bo’ness councillor Ann Ritchie who has been a leading campaigner to save the centre.

Conservative group leader Councillor James Kerr put forward an amendment, asking that “all relevant information” be made available before any decision is made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motion and amendment mean the council will have to come up with solid figures on all income and expenditure for the centre and a business plan to help reduce costs and increase income.

Speaking after the meeting, Conservative councillor James Bundy said: “Of course, it is right to recognise the difficult financial position the council finds itself in, but this does not excuse Falkirk Council to steamroll difficult decisions. It is only right that all information is made before these decisions are made.”

In a statement following the meeting, the SNP group said: “Falkirk Council’s SNP administration will always acknowledge the significant difficulty of taking decisions that impact our communities. These decisions will continue to play a part of our decision making over the course of this current term and into the future. However, we are aware that this comes with significant challenge for our communities and residents across the Falkirk Council area.

“With that comes a level of public interest and, inevitably, high emotion that can sometimes be difficult and, at times, upsetting, especially when services and facilities that have been much loved by communities pose challenges that can no longer be fixed. Unfortunately, as our facilities continue to age, this is likely to be the case in a number of examples.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In March 2023, Falkirk Council agreed to progress our Strategic Property Review and an update is expected to be reported to Council in January 2024. We anticipate that this report will include the outcome of conditions surveys of all SPR buildings, an update on the progress of Community Asset Transfers, the relocation of groups where facilities are earmarked for closure and other mitigations.

“Further to this, a policy development panel has been established to scrutinise the current provision of sports and leisure across the council area and determine what those services look like in the future. The panel are currently working to gather evidence from across the area and it is anticipated that their findings will report to Council early next summer.

“Irrespective of the outcome of the policy development panel, there needs to be an acceptance that some facilities may have to close in line with the SPR in order to ease the pressure on Falkirk Council and maintain the services we currently deliver in ways that are sustainable.