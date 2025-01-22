Delay over decision by Falkirk Council for more homes in Polmont

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A decision on a housing development has been delayed after the applicant’s agent was unable to attend a council meeting.

The proposal by Manor Forrest to build 48 houses on a 3.5 hectare piece of grassland to the north side of the A803 Polmont Road was due be decided by councillors at last week’s planning committee.

However, when members met they heard the agent was ill and unable to attend.

It was decided that the matter would go to the next meeting of the planning committee on February 12.

A developer wants to build almost 50 houses on this land in Polmont. Pic: Michael Gillen

Falkirk Council’s planners have already recommended that the proposal to build on the greenbelt land should be refused. However, they admit the site could be considered in the future as part of the council’s new local development plan, which is now being created.

Objections have been received with the community council highlighting worries about increased traffic along with fears that local services – including GP surgeries and schools – are already at capacity.

While the site is fairly small, another 500 homes are set to be built nearby in the Gilston Park area of Polmont, which will put pressure on local schools, primary and secondary.

The site was considered by Falkirk Council at a fact-finding hearing in October, which gave councillors the opportunity to hear from the developers and listen to some of those opposed to the plans.

Councillors were also able to ask for more information on issues such as flooding which is one of the concerns Polmont Community Council has raised.