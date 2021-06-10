Deadline extended for final say on future use of Kinneil Estate’s walled garden

They now have until Friday, July 2 to take part in the consultation.

The ideas that are being put forward came from previous consultations with local people which began after the council-run nursery closed for good.

Suggestions include: keeping space for community growing and allotments; opening a community cafe; and having an open area that could be used for lots of different pop-up events.

Mandy Brown, who is leading the project for Falkirk Council, said: "Lockdown obviously slowed down progress but it also gave us time to look in detail at what folk were saying and pull it together.

"We've tried to address residents' concerns - we didn't want to upset anyone - and we've tried to include as many uses as possible.

"We hope people will be excited by the ideas that are being put forward."

