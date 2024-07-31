Dates for strike action by waste and refuse workers in Falkirk announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Waste and recycling workers at Falkirk Council look set to go on strike within weeks in a dispute over pay.

Unions GMB Scotland and Unite have confirmed their members at Falkirk Council will take industrial action for eight days alongside colleagues at 17 other Scottish councils starting on August 14 if no resolution can be found.

The GMB said it would expect bin collections to face “significant disruption” in the district as a result of the action taken by its local members.

The unions formally served notice on councils across Scotland this week after pay talks with Cosla, the body representing Scotland’s councils, stalled.

Some waste and recycling workers at Falkirk Council could walk out in a dispute over pay in the coming weeks. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The industrial action will mean bins will go unemptied across the country.

Both unions are planning strike action from 5am on Wednesday, August 14 to 4.59am on Thursday, August 22 after their members rejected a pay offer of 3.2 per cent.Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser in public services, said the rejected pay offer had failed to match the escalating cost of living or the rise offered to council workers in England and Wales.

He said: “We had constructive talks with the Scottish Government and Cosla on Tuesday but our members are less interested in constructive talks than fair pay.

"The process has gone on too long with too little progress.

“We are more than halfway through the year and there is no more time to waste discussing old offers with new wrapping. Enough is enough.

"Industrial action will start in two weeks unless ministers and local authorities identify the money needed to make an acceptable offer.

"These strikes will be disruptive to all Scots who rely on our members’ work but would not be necessary if councils had shown a greater urgency and sense of realism.”

Unite welcomed ‘positive talks’ held on Tuesday, but warned, however, that a new ‘credible offer’ must be tabled ‘imminently’ and said it would not suspend its scheduled strike action until that occurs.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Thousands of Unite members will take strike action next month unless there is a new credible pay offer put on the table.

“Our membership has waited months for an offer which reflects their professionalism and the dedication which they put into delivering vital local services.”

The other councils where GMB members are set to walk out are Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen City, East Ayrshire, City of Edinburgh, East Dunbartonshire, Fife, Glasgow, Highland, Inverclyde, Midlothian, North Lanarkshire, Orkney Islands, Perth and Kinross, Renfrewshire, South Lanarkshire, Stirling and West Lothian.

Unite members will strike at Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Angus, City of Edinburgh, Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee City, East Ayrshire, East Renfrewshire, Fife, Glasgow City, Inverclyde, North Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire, South Ayrshire, Highland and West Lothian councils.

Talks between Cosla, trade unions and the Scottish Government took place on Tuesday but failed to reach a breakthrough.

Councillor Katie Hagmann, Cosla’s resources spokeswoman, said: “We welcomed the opportunity to jointly articulate the financial challenges facing local government in relation to meeting pay claims. It was an open and honest dialogue about how challenging the situation is in relation to council finances.

“It remains understood by all parties that pay negotiations remain between Cosla (as the employer) and the trade unions. Whilst no immediate solution was identified, officers will now undertake further work at pace in the coming days to explore all options to avoid industrial action.”

Elsewhere in Scotland, waste and recycling members of union Unison will also walk out on the same dates. This action is set to impact 14 councils, but does not involve Unison members working at Falkirk Council.

A similar dispute in 2022 only ended when the Scottish Government provided extra funds to councils for workers’ pay.