Crossings are welcome at Linlithgow primary schools
and live on Freeview channel 276
Councillor Sally Pattle, Linlithgow’s Lib Dem councillor told a meeting of West Lothian Council’s executive that everybody was delighted to see the new crossing sites going ahead.
The new Puffin Crossings – on Preston Road, close to Linlithgow Primary and Springfield Road close to Springfield Primary – will be among 19 safety improvement schemes across the county.
The works will be carried out using more than £1 million of national funding from Transport Scotland.
West Lothian was awarded £1,185,000 from the Cycling, Walking, Safer Routes fund and the projects include the installation of crossings and safety improvements on footpaths around schools and facilities such as care homes.
They were detailed at the executive meeting by Roads Network Manager, Gordon Brown.
The Linlithgow Puffin crossings will cost £40,000 each to install.
Councillor Pattle told the meeting: “Thank you so much for Puffin crossings on Preston Road and Springfield Road in Linlithgow.
“We have been campaigning for them for years and I know the teachers, pupils, parents and everybody at the schools is delighted they’re going ahead.”
A puffin crossing is distinct from a pelican crossing in that lights signalling to pedestrians are on the same side of the road as the pedestrian.