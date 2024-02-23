Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillor Sally Pattle, Linlithgow’s Lib Dem councillor told a meeting of West Lothian Council’s executive that everybody was delighted to see the new crossing sites going ahead.

The new Puffin Crossings – on Preston Road, close to Linlithgow Primary and Springfield Road close to Springfield Primary – will be among 19 safety improvement schemes across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works will be carried out using more than £1 million of national funding from Transport Scotland.

The news was welcomed by Councillor Sally Pattle.

West Lothian was awarded £1,185,000 from the Cycling, Walking, Safer Routes fund and the projects include the installation of crossings and safety improvements on footpaths around schools and facilities such as care homes.

They were detailed at the executive meeting by Roads Network Manager, Gordon Brown.

The Linlithgow Puffin crossings will cost £40,000 each to install.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Pattle told the meeting: “Thank you so much for Puffin crossings on Preston Road and Springfield Road in Linlithgow.

“We have been campaigning for them for years and I know the teachers, pupils, parents and everybody at the schools is delighted they’re going ahead.”