Crochet class will not return to Bo'ness library as cost of hire trebles
Bo’ness library’s community rooms recently reopened after being closed for nearly two years while a new lift was being installed.
After waiting 104 weeks for the rooms to be ready, Lindsay McFarlane says her community crochet classes won’t be returning to Bo’ness because of the price hike.
Lindsay, whose business is called ‘Wooly Likes to Hook’ says the charge for the large room she uses for her class has risen from £10 an hour to £30.
“I know prices have risen but that’s a 300 per cent increase!” she said.
All of the charges for the library’s community rooms have risen but the hike is steepest on a Wednesday, when the library itself is not open.
Prices vary according to the size of the room and there are two rates – one for community use and one for commercial businesses.
Lindsay admits that she runs a business, but says her community classes cost those taking part £6 per class – a fraction of the cost of commercial lessons.
Lindsay said: “I do run commercial classes but I also run community classes because I want them to be affordable for everyone.
“I can’t say enough how much crochet has changed peoples lives – it’s so good for your mental health.”
Previous projects have included making a stunning display of 2000 poppies for the town’s Remembrance events, while every winter the class makes hats for the homeless and for premature babies.
Recently, they also crocheted 300 hats for chocolate oranges which were sold to raise funds for the charity Bo’ness Car 4 U, which provides free transport to hospital for cancer patients.
Lindsay, a trained textile designer, discovered a love of teaching in South Africa, where she taught women from the townships to weave bags from recycled paper.
“Don’t get me wrong – we’re not always doing charity crochet – every week I come in with a new pattern and stitch, and people make blankets and gifts for their families. Many do craft fairs for extra money at Christmas.”
At each class, participants get tea and biscuits, along with a new pattern.
When the library closed to get the new lift installed, the class moved to Bo’ness Recreation Centre, which then closed.
Other halls have been suggested but Lindsay’s health means she is unable to move tables and chairs so her class is now held in Linlithgow.
A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said that prices for all library room hire are set as part of the council’s annual budget in February.
Prices for community group lets start from £8 per hour for a small hall (£15 on a Wednesday); and £10 per hour for the larger room ( £20 on Wednesdays).
Commercial prices start at £15 per hour for the small room (£25 on a Wednesday); and £20 for the larger room (£30 on a Wednesday).
As the council faces a budget shortfall of nearly £60 million over the next five years, many fees and charges increased significantly as part of the budget.
Falkirk Council also agreed to close all libraries on a Wednesday in a bid to keep the buildings open while keeping costs down.
