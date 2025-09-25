Couple's anxious wait to find out if their children could stay late at their wedding at Falkirk area venue

A couple getting married in Bo’ness Town Hall faced an anxious wait to find out if Falkirk Council’s licensing board would allow their children to stay with them for the whole wedding.

Bo’ness Town Hall is a popular venue for weddings, owned by Falkirk Council, whose policy is that children must leave by 10pm when attending functions.

However, councillors on the board readily made an exception, having heard that the only children attending the function would be the bride and groom’s own three children.

Bar manager Joyce Adamson addressed the board this week, saying she had not realised the situation in the Falkirk Council area.

She said the couple – who were not named – had booked the function over a year ago.

“It was only when I put the application in that I realised this was the position,” she told the board.

“We have weddings most weekends in other council areas and I haven’t had this with any other council so I wasn’t aware of it at all.

“I understand that the bride and groom want their children to be there and they will be the only children there after 10pm.

“It’s an invite-only event, the bar is in a separate room from the main event and there are signs that say children are not allowed in the bar area.”

Ms Adamson made the application in August and members of the board agreed to hold a hearing at their meeting on September 24, with the wedding taking place on October 11.

Baillie James Kerr said: “This is supposed to be the biggest day of their lives and they’ll be at their wits end wondering whether they are going to get a licence or not!

“If we say we are not of a mind to not grant it, where does that leave them? The wedding is on the 11th of October!

“I understand why it’s come to us, because of the 10pm terminal hour, but as a board – come on!”

The board heard that there will be a meeting soon looking at processes, including for situations like this.

The board’s convener, Provost Robert Bissett, said the venue was well run and he was sure the children would be well looked after.

The board unanimously granted the application and wished the couple well.