Couple shocked damp Camelon flat was 'new Falkirk Council standard'

A young couple were shocked to discover the property they hoped to make their new family home was covered in mould.

Michael Bullock said he was stunned that Falkirk Council expected him to move his two young children into the flat in Camelon.

He was viewing the property in Glasgow Road with fiancée Chloe McFarlane when he spotted the damp patches and mould.

Michael, 22, a content creator, said: “The property was in an uninhabitable condition due to extensive and severe mould affecting every single room – most notably the bedrooms where my young children would be expected to sleep.

Damp on a wall and window frame. Pic: Contributed

"We were also shocked and disturbed to be told by the council staff member that this is ‘the new Falkirk Council standard’. If this is indeed the current housing standard, I find it entirely unacceptable and deeply worrying for the health and well-being of families, especially those with vulnerable children.”

The couple have daughter Xavia, who is one, and three-month-old son Myles and said they would not move their youngsters into the property.

However, they were concerned that it would be classed as a rejection, only giving them one more opportunity to refuse a property.

They currently live in Torriden Avenue, Langlees, moving in last year where they say the second bedroom is very small.

Damp round a window frame in the Camelon flat. Pic: Contributed

The Camelon flat has a much bigger second bedroom which would allow their children to share and is also close to Chloe’s parents, as well as being handy for local amenities.

Michael added: “We have been informed that if we reject this property, we are only permitted one more refusal. It is unreasonable and unjust for us to face consequences for refusing a property that is clearly unsafe, particularly when it poses health risks to children.

"Families should not be penalised for refusing properties that fail to meet basic living standards.”

He said that they had been given an informal viewing of the flat a few weeks before the official visit and were told that the issues of mould and damp would be dealt with.

Damp on the walls and ceiling of the Camelon property. Pic: Contributed

However, when they did return there was no signs of any new work having taken place.

Michael said: “There was mould in every room and even in the cupboards. In most places all they had done was paint over the mould but it still showed through. It was disgusting and unsafe for children.”

After the couple raised a formal complaint with the council – and a video made by Michael about the state of the flat was viewed 150,000 times on social media – they have been told that their decision to turn down the property will not be treated as a refusal.

The family’s issue comes as MSP Megan Gallacher’s Freedom of Information request revealed Falkirk Council had received 1700 complaints about damp in properties in three years.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “We are aware of concerns raised about the condition of a council property recently offered to a tenant.

"As soon as these concerns were brought to our attention, a visit to the property was arranged to assess the condition and determine what further works might be required.

"Our inspection confirmed that there were areas of minor mould in some parts of the property, largely due to the property being unoccupied and unventilated while works were ongoing.

"Moisture readings taken on site confirmed that the walls were dry and there was no evidence of rising or penetrating damp.

"Additional remedial works have now been instructed, including the application of anti-fungal treatment where required and further ventilation measures to support air flow.

"We are currently reviewing all processes to ensure properties are in a suitable condition before being offered.

"We understand how important it is for tenants, particularly families with young children, to feel confident that the homes they are offered are safe and suitable.”