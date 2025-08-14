Council's new plan for Gaelic as language grows in Falkirk area

The number of Gaelic speakers and learners in the Falkirk area has risen by more than 2000 since the last census in 2011 – and the council’s new plan for the language hopes to build on that trend.

While Falkirk does not have a large Gaelic-speaking population, according to a report going to Falkirk Council’s executive this month, recent trends show “encouraging growth”.

All public bodies in Scotland are obliged to produce a Gaelic Plan and Falkirk Council recently completed a four-week public consultation on its proposals.

Of the 58 members of the public who responded to the consultation, many were sceptical, with several describing the initiative as a “waste of money” or unnecessary, citing the low number of Gaelic speakers in Falkirk.

Even those who were more supportive noted that “plans often do not materialise due to financial cutbacks”.

At the meeting on August 21, councillors will be asked to approve the plan for the next five years and submit it to Bòrd na Gàidhlig, the public body responsible for promoting Gaelic development.

According to the 2022 Census, 1.6 per cent of Falkirk Council residents now report some ability to understand, speak, read, or write Gaelic – up significantly from just 0.3 per cent in the previous census.

The new plan says it intends to increase the use of Gaelic within the council and to encourage more people to use the language when interacting with the council.

It also aims to expand opportunities to learn Gaelic, both within schools and across the wider community and to promote “a positive image of Gaelic through our communications, signage, events and public engagement”.

The plan also pledges to promote the benefits of Gaelic Medium Education (GME), which has historically involved Falkirk pupils travelling to other councils for their education.

Earlier this year, Falkirk Council controversially withdrew funding for travel to other council areas, eventually agreeing to work with parents to find a way that will allow pupils who are currently in GME to finish their schooling.

However, the latest plan pledges to promote GME and the benefits of bilingualism in the Falkirk area.

It promises to engage with parents with preschool children in increase demand for GME, with a view to creating provision in Falkirk.

The plan also sets out the council’s ambition to create a Gaelic Hub to deliver and develop Gaelic language learning in school, which it hopes will be the main vehicle to grow the demand for GME in Falkirk.

The draft Gaelic Plan will be discussed at a meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive on Thursday, August 21 at 10 am. The meeting will also be livestreamed on Falkirk Council’s YouTube channel.