Furious councillors walked out of a meeting over a ‘virtue signalling’ motion which initially asked West Lothian Council to fly the Palestinian flag above the council chambers – but ulitmately only backed calls for a ceasefire in the middle east.

The composite motion agreed by Linlithgow’s Lib Dem councillor Sally Pattle, Independent Andrew McGuire, the Labour group and the SNP group, calls for an end to rocket fire in and out of Gaza, release of hostages, water food and medicine to be supplied without delay and negotiations toward a two state settlement.

Councillor Pattle agreed to drop an initial proposal to fly the Palestinian flag outside Livingston’s Civic Centre in order to win support from the Labour administration group.

Furious that the motion was tabled amid a marathon meeting of the full council on Tuesday, Conservative councillors – including the depute Provost Peter Heggie – left the chamber rather than enter a debate.

Conservative group councillors after leaving the council chambers during the Gaza debate.

Speaking from outside the chamber, Tory leader Damian Doran-Timson branded it “virtue signalling”. And he called the decision to debate Palestine “an insult to the residents and communities of West Lothian”.

He said the current situation in the middle east was “appalling” but added: “This was triggered on October 7, 2023, and nearly a year later some councillors wanted to fly the Palestinian flag.

“Irrespective of people’s views on the middle east, the public of West Lothian want their elected councillors to deal with issues such as housing, RAAC, potholes and other matters, not with virtue signalling by the councillors that brought this motion forward.”

Councillor Pattle told the meeting: “I don’t believe we should stay silent; rather than this being about virtue signalling this is us, as a council, recognising a desperate situation and calling for peace.”

Describing what was happening as “increasingly horrifying”, she added: “I am so glad for all the elected members in this chamber now we have all agreed unanimously on this statement.

“I hope it shows our communities that we stand in support of both Palestine and Israel and our strongest wish is for peace in the middle east and a two state solution.”